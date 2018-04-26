Overview

Dr. Yuliya Mandel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Mandel works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Gloucester in Gloucester, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.