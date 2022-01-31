Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linhares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hematology-Oncology, University of California - Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.
Dr. Linhares works at
Locations
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is amazing. Explained everything in details. Very friendly. Extremely knowledgeable .
About Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD
- Hematology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1225299563
Education & Certifications
- Hematology-Oncology, University of California - Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Internal Medicine, University of California - Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Hematology
Dr. Linhares works at
