Overview

Dr. Yuliya Krokhaleva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Krokhaleva works at Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

