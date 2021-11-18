Dr. Yuliya Kin-Kartsimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kin-Kartsimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuliya Kin-Kartsimas, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuliya Kin-Kartsimas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Locations
Amg Pain Management890 Garfield Ave Ste 103, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 279-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
God Bkess you our dear Doctor!! Thank you very much for take care of me and my son. Many years you are helping me with my pain. Please stay healthy and happy as always.
About Dr. Yuliya Kin-Kartsimas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1427010743
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kin-Kartsimas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kin-Kartsimas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kin-Kartsimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kin-Kartsimas speaks Russian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kin-Kartsimas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kin-Kartsimas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kin-Kartsimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kin-Kartsimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.