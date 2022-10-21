Overview

Dr. Yulia Khan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.