Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
Dr. Yulia Khan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 607-3438Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (520) 503-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been to other mohs surgeons Dr. Kahn is the most knowledgeable, talented and experienced Dr. for your Micrographic Surgery. She and her staff are active partners and concerned about your situation on hand. You will be extremely pleased with the care and comfort offered while there. You will be exceptionally pleased with your care and ending results.
About Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386808368
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
