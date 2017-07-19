Dr. Yuli McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuli McCann, MD
Dr. Yuli McCann, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Seattle Arthritis Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
I have only seen Dr McCann once, but my husband and I were both very impressed. She was thorough, kind, smart, thoughtful, not rushed, and a good listener. She gave me the information that I needed to make an informed decision about my treatment and my health. I would recommend her highly.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1619169729
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Rheumatology
Dr. McCann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.