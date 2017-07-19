See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Yuli McCann, MD

Rheumatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yuli McCann, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. McCann works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Arthritis Clinic
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Yuli McCann, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619169729
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yuli McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCann works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. McCann’s profile.

Dr. McCann has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

