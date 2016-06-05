Dr. Kusaka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuko Kusaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuko Kusaka, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
- 1 1314 S King St Ste 964, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 285-6651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Knows a lot about medication and good listener.
About Dr. Yuko Kusaka, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538283098
Education & Certifications
- KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusaka accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusaka, there are benefits to both methods.