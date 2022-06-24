Overview

Dr. Yukmei Lam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.



Dr. Lam works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.