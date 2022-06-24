Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yukmei Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Yukmei Lam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health7310 W Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 322-4673
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
I don't understand how anyone could criticize Dr. Lam. She is without a doubt the best and most compassionate doctor I've ever met. It's not fair to blame her for the work ethic of others. I had an issue with one of the staff during my third pregnancy, and I almost gave up on wanting her to be my OB-GYN again until I realized I couldn't do it without her. She's direct and always reassures me about what's going on. At times, I think she wanted so much from me, like so many blood tests, lol! But it is because I dislike needles and was carrying a high-risk pregnancy, those tests were necessary. I'll never forget how she made me feel throughout my entire pregnancy. She delivered all three of my babies, and I can't imagine a better experience. Dr. Lam, you are wonderful. Thank you!
About Dr. Yukmei Lam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861429912
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.