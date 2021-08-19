Overview

Dr. Yukio Sonoda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Sonoda works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.