Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Kimura works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group
    30 Prospect Ave Rm PC360, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-5306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1417900135
    Education & Certifications

    • Babies Hosp/Columbia Presby
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimura works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kimura’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

