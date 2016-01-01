Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Kimura works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group30 Prospect Ave Rm PC360, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimura?
About Dr. Yukiko Kimura, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1417900135
Education & Certifications
- Babies Hosp/Columbia Presby
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimura accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimura works at
Dr. Kimura speaks Japanese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.