Dr. Yuka Yamaguchi, MD
Dr. Yuka Yamaguchi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2988
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4140
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
She performed TURP surgery on me in late 2019. Both she and her staff were very caring. If I were still living nearby, I would definitely be seeing her.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamaguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
