Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Lim works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens
    11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr.Lim in my understanding is a very good listener and she explained step by step the problem of my thyroid. And after so many doctors, I have visited she had taken the time to hear me and explained to the next step for the thyroid issue. I personally consider her to be an excellent doctor and would highly recommend her.
    Laura DeLaCruz — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043585342
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY U Hosp
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    Dr. Lim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

