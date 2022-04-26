Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lim in my understanding is a very good listener and she explained step by step the problem of my thyroid. And after so many doctors, I have visited she had taken the time to hear me and explained to the next step for the thyroid issue. I personally consider her to be an excellent doctor and would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Yujin Amy Lim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043585342
Education & Certifications
- NY U Hosp
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine

