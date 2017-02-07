Overview

Dr. Yujin Guo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Guo works at Yong M Yu MD PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.