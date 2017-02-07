Dr. Yujin Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yujin Guo, MD
Overview
Dr. Yujin Guo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Guo works at
Locations
-
1
Yong Max Yu MD PC13620 38th Ave Ste 8C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guo?
I went to Dr. Guo for hemorrhoid issues. She was efficient, pleasant, and helpful. My pre- and post-op visits were handled with care and all questions were answered thoroughly. My surgery went well with no issues whatsoever. I would certainly recommend this doctor to other patients.
About Dr. Yujin Guo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710149927
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.