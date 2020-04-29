Dr. Yuichiro Nakai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuichiro Nakai, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuichiro Nakai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nakai works at
Locations
Saint Joseph Providence Endocrinology1162 Montgomery Dr Fl 3, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 890-4250
Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.1701 4th St Ste 210, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 578-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. Did the best job of anyone I have seen since being Dx'd with hypothyroid, of explaining how meds work to support my condition. Thorough and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Yuichiro Nakai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497739114
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- UC Davis
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakai works at
Dr. Nakai has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.