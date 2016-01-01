Dr. Yuheng Ruan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuheng Ruan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuheng Ruan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
South Cove Community Health Center Inc.885 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4155
-
2
South Cove Community Health Center Inc435 HANCOCK ST, Quincy, MA 02171 Directions (617) 318-3300
-
3
Sough Cove Community Health Center Inc277 COMMERCIAL ST, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 912-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yuheng Ruan, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1811155005
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruan has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruan speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.