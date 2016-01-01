See All Nephrologists in Dallas, TX
Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Chimata works at Dallas Renal Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Renal Group PA
    3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 274-5555
    Desoto Clinic
    2811 Duke of Gloucester St Ste 103, Desoto, TX 75115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 274-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1548299480
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis Univ
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chimata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chimata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

