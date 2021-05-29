See All Hematologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Qu works at Northwest Georgia Onclgy/Hmtlgy in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC
    157 Clinic Ave Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 333-2220
  2. 2
    Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Villa Rica
    705 Dallas Hwy Ste 204, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 333-2220
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Higgins General Hospital
  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    May 29, 2021
    I chose a doctor with the best education as far as I'm concerned. The extra perks include he tells it like it is, no chance of misunderstanding his diagnosis or prognosis. He's sensitive to patients but will stand by his treatment advice. I have gotten very confident in him & know he will lay it on the line but makes every effort to make sure the patients questions are answered & understood. I didn't even have to drive to Buckhead for this calibre doctor.
    Valerie Hawkins/extremely satisfied patient — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qu has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Qu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

