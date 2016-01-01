Overview

Dr. Yuen Yee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Yee works at Digestive Health Consultants, PLLC in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.