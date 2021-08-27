Dr. Yuehuei An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuehuei An, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuehuei An, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Yuehuei An Orthopaedics PC13636 39th Ave Ste 7, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 353-6611Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. An and his lovely Office people always treated my with respect and efficiency. Dr. An surgically repaired my severely fractured wrist. I have full mobility and it is my dominant hand. I am very appreciate of Dr. An and his care.
About Dr. Yuehuei An, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedics Research Fellowship, Medical University Of South Carolina
- Medical University Of South Carolina Orthopaedicsurgery
- Harbin Medical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. An has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. An has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. An on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. An speaks Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
