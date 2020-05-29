Overview

Dr. Yuehua Gao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CENTRAL MAINE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Gao works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

