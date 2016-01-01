Dr. Yuebing Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuebing Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuebing Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with The University Hospital Of Cincinnati
Dr. Li works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yuebing Li, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1669482790
Education & Certifications
- The University Hospital Of Cincinnati
- The University Hosp/U Cincinnati
- The Christ Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.