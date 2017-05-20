Overview

Dr. Yuchun Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chen works at YUCHUN CHEN MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.