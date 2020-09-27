Overview

Dr. Yubelkis Tinoco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Tinoco works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.