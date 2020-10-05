See All Oncologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Yubao Wang, MD

Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yubao Wang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ANHUI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricore Reference Laboratories Lovelace Cancer
    715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 102, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-3040
  2. 2
    CCS Oncology, West Seneca
    725 Orchard Park Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-4006
  3. 3
    Ccs Medical Associates
    45 Spindrift Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 565-0355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Skin Screenings
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Reticulosarcoma
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer

Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I just want to say, I am so grateful for this doctor. Doctors didn't want to treat my mom, thinking she had only a little time left. Dr. Wang advocated for her and thought she could still have some quality of life left. This was about 2 years ago. I still have my mom and have been able to make some meaningful memories with her. She has been able to get to know her baby (now toddler), granddaughter. None of this would have been possible without this doctor who fought for my mother. He's just a wonderful human being.
    — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Yubao Wang, MD

    • Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1306942644
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Health Science Center San Antonio/University Hospital
    • St Johns Mercy Med Center
    • ANHUI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yubao Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

