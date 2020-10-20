Dr. Yuba Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuba Acharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from Bp Koirala Institute Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Very caring doctor. Explained everything and listened to me
About Dr. Yuba Acharya, MD
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University|St. Vincent Hospital
- Geisinger Hlth System
- Bp Koirala Institute Of Health Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
