Dr. Yuanpu Zheng, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zheng works at Nephro Care Inc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.