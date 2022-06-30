Dr. Yuanpu Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuanpu Zheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuanpu Zheng, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Zheng works at
Locations
-
1
Nephro Care Inc1402 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (718) 771-6961
-
2
Kidney Care of Brooklyn577 Prospect Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 369-0318
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zheng?
didnt think id need dialysis in my 30s, dr. zheng provided great care and allowed me to still live a somewhat normal life
About Dr. Yuanpu Zheng, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1891073516
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng works at
Dr. Zheng has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zheng speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.