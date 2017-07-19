Overview

Dr. Yuan-Fei Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.



Dr. Chen works at FEI C MD - ITHACA MEDICAL GROUP in City of Industry, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.