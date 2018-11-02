Dr. Yu Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu Zhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yu Zhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from SUZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Zhu works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Very personable and professional. Made the GME testing on back and leg nerve/muscles tolerable for me. He distracted me with good conversation during an otherwise uncomfortable procedure. Thank you for that.
About Dr. Yu Zhu, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1134126170
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- SUZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhu speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
