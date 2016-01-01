Overview

Dr. Yu Yu, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Yu works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.