Dr. Yu Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yu Yao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Yu Yao MD230 E Valley Blvd Ste 200, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 288-1918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice person, and a understanding person> Sure he is very busy, but worth to wait!
About Dr. Yu Yao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1356307821
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.