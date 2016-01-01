See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Los Angeles, CA
Neurotology
5 (1)
15 years of experience
Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-1220
    4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-1220

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760643514
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Bell's Palsy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

