Overview

Dr. Yu-Kuan Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Premier Medical Group - Urology Division in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.