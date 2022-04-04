Dr. Yu-Kuan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Kuan Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yu-Kuan Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
New Windsor Urology955 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy with the friendliness and professionalism with the whole staff. I would recommend this particular office. Doctor Lin is a very nice person and also friendly, professional and detail oriented with my particular situation.
About Dr. Yu-Kuan Lin, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1063706414
Education & Certifications
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Urology
