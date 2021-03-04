Overview

Dr. Yu-Jie Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kuo works at KUO YU JIE MD in Seguin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.