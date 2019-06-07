Dr. Yu-Hsin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Hsin Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yu-Hsin Wu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medical Associates2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions (646) 962-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring doctor. The nursing and administrative staffs are great. Weill Cornell is really efficient.
About Dr. Yu-Hsin Wu, MD
- Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225066368
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.