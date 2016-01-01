Overview

Dr. Abraham Hong Law, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Hong Law works at Asian HealthLink in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.