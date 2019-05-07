Dr. Yuhan Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuhan Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuhan Hu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Austin OB/GYN Associates2911 Medical Arts St Ste 3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4902
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu is absolutely fantastic. She's very calm and knowledgeable and takes as much time as needed to explain everything and answer all of your questions. We had to go to the E.R. once during a pregnancy scare and she dropped everything and checked in as our doctor there. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Yuhan Hu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
