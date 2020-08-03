Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD
Overview
Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Liao works at
Locations
-
1
Liao Yu-cheng J MD Office1700 N Rose Ave Ste 480, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liao?
Great doctor! Friendly and staff is amazing. They always go out of their way to help. Dr. Liao was the one diagnosed me right away got treatment. Medication wasn't cover and he was able to get me assistance thru medication manufacture company. Highly recommended well worth the wait time to see him!!!!
About Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1922102029
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao works at
Dr. Liao has seen patients for Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liao speaks Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.