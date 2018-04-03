Dr. Yu Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Yu Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Er-kai Gao MD Inc.8851 Center Dr Ste 603, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 667-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis during an emergency room visit at Sharp Grossmont back in 2012, and lucky for me, Dr Cheng was the doctor who treated my neurological needs. He has been my doctor since day one (it has been six years!) of my entire MS journey and has helped me control my disease to this day. His staff is extremely friendly and helpful. It is very nice to see familiar faces every visit, whereas in the past, doctor offices I have visited, the staff turnover was constantly r
About Dr. Yu Cheng, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1336226471
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.