Dr. Saad-Dine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yssa Saad-Dine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yssa Saad-Dine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1136 Cleveland Ave Ste 209, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 762-8211
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yssa Saad-Dine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063476810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad-Dine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad-Dine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad-Dine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad-Dine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saad-Dine speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad-Dine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad-Dine.
