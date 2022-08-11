Overview

Dr. Ype De Jong, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Amsterdam, Netherlands and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. De Jong works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.