Overview

Dr. Yoyen Lau, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lau works at Complete Family Care in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Leesburg, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.