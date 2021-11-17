Dr. Shamsie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousuf Shamsie, DO
Dr. Yousuf Shamsie, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
One Medical Group746 The Alameda Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 228-1020
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shamsie was personable and took care to understand my concerns. He asked good questions about both physical and mental symptoms. I felt he was trying to relate to me to get a good understanding, pays attention, and gave good practical as well as medical advice at the end.
About Dr. Yousuf Shamsie, DO
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Dr. Shamsie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
