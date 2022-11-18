Dr. Gaffar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousuf Gaffar, MD
Dr. Yousuf Gaffar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Maryland Oncology - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Very good bedside manner with leading smarts. He also saves my life!
About Dr. Yousuf Gaffar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891798914
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ RWJ Family Med
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
