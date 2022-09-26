Overview

Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marjoua works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Clarksville, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.