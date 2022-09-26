See All Hand Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marjoua works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Clarksville, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OA Centers for Orthopaedics
    33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2100
  2. 2
    Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Clarksville
    6100 Daylong Ln Ste 203, Clarksville, MD 21029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-6232
  3. 3
    Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists
    1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-6232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. Marjoua's background and experience is fantastic. I was amazed that we were able to get in to see her and that her practice's prices were reasonable...in fact much lower than other doctors in the area. We took our daughter there after she fell on the playground and fractured her wrist. She ensured our daughter did not have excessive downtime and could get back to sports quickly, but safely. She made sure that she had a comfortable cast that was easy to manage during the summer and through swimming and vacation. She spent as much time with us as we needed and answered all our questions. And her office is insanely organized and efficient! From x-ray to exam and casting, we were in and out without any waiting! I highly recommend her.
    Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD
    About Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1306130398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis National Hand Center (Baltimore, Maryland)-Hand, Wrist & Elbow Surgery
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Residency Program - Boston, MA
    Medical Education
    • Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marjoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marjoua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marjoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marjoua has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marjoua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marjoua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marjoua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marjoua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marjoua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

