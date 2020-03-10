Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD
Overview
Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wassef works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation P.A.6801 NW 9th Blvd Ste 4, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 367-3422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wassef?
He is a wonderful caring Dr. My 85 year old husband has been seeing him for about 7 years. He has my husband's pain managed amazingly. I recommend to people who are looking for pain relief that works and not just meds to get high on. He and his staff are great, kind, caring, and truly concerned people with huge hearts. If someone doesn't like him it's not the Dr. I'm speaking from years of experience.
About Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205936770
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassef works at
Dr. Wassef has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wassef speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.