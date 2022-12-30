Overview

Dr. Youssef Tanagho, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Tanagho works at Sharp Memorial Hospital in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.