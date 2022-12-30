Dr. Youssef Tanagho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanagho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Tanagho, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Robert B. Eisenberg M.d. Inc.8851 Center Dr Ste 501, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 697-2456Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
I am 100% better after surgery. My wife was very impressed with Dr. Tanagho too!
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003029372
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University/UHC/Metrohealth Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
- Stanford University
- Urology
