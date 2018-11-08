See All Vascular Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Vascular Surgery
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. 

Dr. Rizk works at Vascular and Endovascular Institute of Michigan, P.C. in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular and Endovascular Institute of Michigan, P.C.
    42855 Garfield Rd Ste 112, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-3180
  2. 2
    Riverview Vascular Access Center
    7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 330, Detroit, MI 48214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 823-5338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Messa
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Smart Card Alliance
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr. Rizk is by far the BEST Vein Doctor that I have ever met. I can seriously model my legs at the age of 45. Thanks to him and his staff! I had low self-esteem showing my legs off, because my legs looked like the global map! I can finally wear short skirts, dresses and shorts and finally enjoy the summer. Dr. Rizk's staff also provides laser hair removal which was the BEST DECISION I have ever made! Feels great, getting out the shower quickly without needing to shave. HIGH RECOMMENDED!!!
    Utica — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1720080385
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • General Surgery, General Vascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

