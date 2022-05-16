Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Upmc Lititz.
The Foot & Ankle Center2516 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Directions (215) 229-7929
Highlands Family Practice1875 Lititz Pike Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 945-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- Jeanes Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
I have been struggling with heel pain for several months now. I started with a different doctor who was no help at all. I searched the internet in desperation, and thought that Dr. Kabbani's credentials and experience looked like he was worth a shot. When I called, he got me in the same day! What really stood out is his genuine concern. He gave me inserts that helped me immediately, and came up with a combination treatment plan involving meds and exercises that gave me hope. My husband and I went away for a long weekend that involved quite a bit of walking, and because of Dr. Kabbani's help I was actually able to enjoy everything-even just a few days after my initial appointment! He has great bedside manner, and I love his relaxed style and sense of humor. I think that all of his patients believe that they are his favorite. I am SO thankful I found this doctor!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- St. Jospeh's Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa. 1989-1992
- Milford Podatry Associates, Milford Ct.
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Adrian College, Adrian, Michigan
Dr. Kabbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbani has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kabbani speaks Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbani.
