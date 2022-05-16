See All Podiatric Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Upmc Lititz.

Dr. Kabbani works at Dr. Luk Podiatry in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot & Ankle Center
    2516 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 229-7929
  2. 2
    Highlands Family Practice
    1875 Lititz Pike Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 945-7257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jeanes Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Upmc Lititz

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2022
    I have been struggling with heel pain for several months now. I started with a different doctor who was no help at all. I searched the internet in desperation, and thought that Dr. Kabbani's credentials and experience looked like he was worth a shot. When I called, he got me in the same day! What really stood out is his genuine concern. He gave me inserts that helped me immediately, and came up with a combination treatment plan involving meds and exercises that gave me hope. My husband and I went away for a long weekend that involved quite a bit of walking, and because of Dr. Kabbani's help I was actually able to enjoy everything-even just a few days after my initial appointment! He has great bedside manner, and I love his relaxed style and sense of humor. I think that all of his patients believe that they are his favorite. I am SO thankful I found this doctor!
    Kathy M — May 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM
    About Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1922059559
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Jospeh's Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa. 1989-1992
    • Milford Podatry Associates, Milford Ct.
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Adrian College, Adrian, Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kabbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kabbani has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

