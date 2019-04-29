See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Josephson works at The Pain Management Center in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Pain Management Center
    2271 Highway 33 Ste 103, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    The Pain Management Center
    1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste A2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 29, 2019
I found Dr. Josephson to be very personable, professional and knowledgeable during my initial consultation. Also, interactions with MaryAnne of his office was extremely positive. She was very, very helpful to my wife, Barbara, and we really appreciate it.
William Fuller in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ — Apr 29, 2019
About Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598928608
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Temple University Hospital
Residency
  • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
Internship
  • Crozer-Keystone Health System
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

