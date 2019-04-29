Overview

Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Josephson works at The Pain Management Center in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

