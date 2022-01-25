Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef Hanna, MD
Dr. Youssef Hanna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Lake Huron Medical Center, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.
Texas Breast Specialists1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 2F, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-5200
Huron Medical Center1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Beaumont Oncology of Troy44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 330, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-1460
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He is very Good and believe me I have see many Doctors over the last 5 years and he is on top with the others I have seen from a car crash , I was T. Bone and know have Cancer And God keeps giving me great doctors!
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
